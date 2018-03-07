St. Patrick’s Day at Short’s Brewing Company
You won’t need a rainbow to find everything you need for a great St. Patrick’s Day this year, join us for a full day of celebrations at the pub! We’ll have traditional Irish style beers on tap such as Uncle Steve’s and Irish Red, plus we’ll be pouring Green Local’s Light for those of you that seek that green tongue by the end of the day. Join us in the evening for excellent local live music from Whistle Stop Revue starting at 8:00 pm. It’s time to channel your inner Irishman and kick up your feet, St. Paddy’s Day is here!