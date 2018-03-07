MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

St. Patrick’s Day at Short’s Brewing Company

March 17 @ 11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Details

Date:
March 17
Time:
11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Event Categories:
, ,
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.shortsbrewing.com/event/stpaddysday2018/

Organizer

Short’s Brewing Company
Phone:
2314982300
Email:
gcobb@shortsbrewing.com
Website:
https://www.shortsbrewing.com/

Venue

Short’s Brewing Company
121 N. Bridge St.
Bellaire, MI 49615 United States + Google Map
Phone:
2314982300
Website:
www.shortsbrewing.com

You won’t need a rainbow to find everything you need for a great St. Patrick’s Day this year, join us for a full day of celebrations at the pub! We’ll have traditional Irish style beers on tap such as Uncle Steve’s and Irish Red, plus we’ll be pouring Green Local’s Light for those of you that seek that green tongue by the end of the day. Join us in the evening for excellent local live music from Whistle Stop Revue starting at 8:00 pm. It’s time to channel your inner Irishman and kick up your feet, St. Paddy’s Day is here!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Related Events