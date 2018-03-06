MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Spring Stream Monitoring

May 12 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Details

Date:
May 12
Time:
8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.grassriver.org/current-volunteer-events.html

Organizer

Grass River Natural Area
Phone:
231-533-5314
Email:
info@grassriver.org
Website:
http://www.grassriver.org

Other

Season
Spring
Age
All Ages, Adults

Venue

Grass River Natural Area
6500 Alden Highway
Bellaire, MI 49615 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-533-8576
Website:
www.grassriver.org

Did you know that the types of bugs in a stream can be great indicators of the health of the stream? Join us as at Grass River Natural Area on Saturday, May 12th as we collect and ID aquatic insects from Shanty Creek. One group of volunteers will meet at 8 am and go into the creek to collect the macros while another group meets at 10 am to pick through, sort and ID the macros at the center. You may volunteer for either group or stay all morning. Lunch is provided for this event. Registration is required. For more information contact [email protected]

