Spring Stream Monitoring
Did you know that the types of bugs in a stream can be great indicators of the health of the stream? Join us as at Grass River Natural Area on Saturday, May 12th as we collect and ID aquatic insects from Shanty Creek. One group of volunteers will meet at 8 am and go into the creek to collect the macros while another group meets at 10 am to pick through, sort and ID the macros at the center. You may volunteer for either group or stay all morning. Lunch is provided for this event. Registration is required. For more information contact [email protected]