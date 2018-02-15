MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Spring Author Series: Tim Keenan

May 15 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

May 15
6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Charlevoix Public Library
Charlevoix Public Library
Author of The Good Hike
Tuesday, May 15 • 6:30 pm • Community Room
In 1967, Tim Keenan grew to loathe the impenetrable jungle of Vietnam during his one year tour of duty as a combat soldier. For 47 years, he couldn’t shake his dread of the woods, until he confronted his fears head on and began a thru-hike of the 2,178.3-mile Appalachian Trail. The Good Hike is Keenan’s story of finally coming to peace with himself, buoyed by the healing powers of nature and his fellow hikers. Tim will also be screening the award winning documentary, Naneek, about his return to Vietnam.

