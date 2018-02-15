MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Spring Author Series: Kath Usitalo

May 8 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

May 8
6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
http://www.charlevoixlibrary.org

Charlevoix Public Library
231-547-2651
reference@charlevoixlibrary.org
www.charlevoixlibrary.org

Charlevoix Public Library
220 W Clinton
Charlevoix, MI 49720 United States + Google Map
231-547-2651
www.charlevoixlibrary.org

Author of 100 Things to Do on Mackinac Island Before You Die
Tuesday, May 8 • 6:30 pm • Community Room
Join travel writer and blogger Kath Usitalo as she shares her experience of the beautiful locations about which she has written. Her current books are 100 Things to Do on Mackinac Island Before You Die and 100 Things to Do in the Upper Peninsula Before You Die. Kath edits Experience Michigan magazine and writes about the Great Lakes State for a variety of print and online publications, including her own e-zine GreatLakesGazette.com.

