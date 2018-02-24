Songs for Shelter

Join in celebrating the accomplishments of the staff, volunteers and families of Habitat for Humanity-Grand Traverse Region. On Friday, March 9th at 7PM at Central United Methodist Church, the sweet sounds of two of the areas most recognized acts, Turbo Pup and Oh Brother Big Sister, will get toes-tapping and hands-clapping for all those that have built hope in our community.

This feel-good night of entertainment will be free-of-charge and suitable for all ages, with the entrancing harmonies of Oh Brother Big Sister kicking off the evening, a special presentation from a Habitat-GTR family during the band exchange, and the americana rock of Turbo Pup capping off the night. There will be staff on-hand and an information table in the lobby so that those interested can get more information and have the opportunity to donate to the Habitat mission. Come to celebrate in song the gift of affordable housing being built each year in the Grand Traverse Region!