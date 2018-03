The Leelanau Community Cultural Center will host a Solstice Concert on Thursday, December 21 at 6:30pm. This concert will Feature Mezraq Ramli on Oboe and David Husser on Piano. There will also be a dance performance by the Dance Leelanau Ballet troupe with Hillary Voight. Tickets are $15 Enjoy memorable songs from Sinatra, Streisand, Kern, Porter & Other Christmas Classics.