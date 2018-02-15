Social Security: Your Questions Answered
Tuesday, April 17 • 6:30 pm • Community Room
Have questions about Social Security? Tabatha Simpson of Edward Jones has answers. Social security will likely be the foundation of your retirement income. Before you retire, it’s important to understand your options and the effect your decisions have on your retirement. Questions like: How does Social Security fit into my retirement income plan?; and When should I start taking benefits?; and What about taxes? Will be discussed.