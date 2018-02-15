MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Social Security: Your Questions Answered

April 17 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Details

Date:
April 17
Time:
6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.charlevoixlibrary.org

Organizer

Charlevoix Public Library
Phone:
231-547-2651
Email:
reference@charlevoixlibrary.org
Website:
www.charlevoixlibrary.org

Venue

Charlevoix Public Library
220 W Clinton
Charlevoix, MI 49720 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-547-2651
Website:
www.charlevoixlibrary.org

Tuesday, April 17 • 6:30 pm • Community Room
Have questions about Social Security? Tabatha Simpson of Edward Jones has answers. Social security will likely be the foundation of your retirement income. Before you retire, it’s important to understand your options and the effect your decisions have on your retirement. Questions like: How does Social Security fit into my retirement income plan?; and When should I start taking benefits?; and What about taxes? Will be discussed.

