Snowshoes, Vines & Wines!

We invite you to experience Black Star Farms Suttons Bay in its winter splendor! Explore our easy to moderate trails then warm up with a glass of mulled wine on the heated Terrace Patio. New this year, the Hearth & Vine Café will be providing beef and bean chili, white chicken chili and a featured grilled sandwich to fill your bellies after all your hard work! Round out your excursion with a tasting featuring our award winning wines, ciders and spirits. This is your chance to take in the woods, orchards and vineyards on our iconic estate while beautifully blanketed in snow. Weather permitting, reservations not needed just show up between 12pm-5pm. *Note, last snowshoe rental is at 4pm.

Snowshoe rental – $15, snowshoes must be returned by 5 PM

Chili with the fixings – $6

Grilled sandwich – $7

Mulled wine – $5

Hot Chocolate – $2

Wine tasting – $7

Have your own snowshoes (or skis)? You are welcome to explore our beautiful trail system anytime!