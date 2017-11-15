Ski Clinic, Toko Wax Clinic, & Team Dinner

Join our annual season kick-off ski clinic for both classic and skate skiing at XC Ski HQ. The Level 1-2 Skate Clinic will be from 10:00am – 11:00am, and the Level 1-2 Classic Clinic will be from 11:30am – 12:30pm. There will be a Level 2-3 Skate Clinic from 1:30pm – 2:30pm, and a Level 2-3 Classic Clinic from 3:00pm – 4:00pm. The cost per clinic is $15, or two for $25. Space is limited, so sign up soon by calling 800-832-2663 or emailing infocrosscountryski.com. If there is not enough snow, we will reschedule the clinic to December 16th.

After the ski clinic is our annual wax clinic at 4:00pm. This year, Toko Wax guru Nick Baic will be giving the clinic, which will be highly informative and of interest to both racers and recreational skiers. He will go over waxing technique for skating and classic, and will also highlight some key products from Toko, one of the best wax makers out there. There is no charge for this clinic.

The XC SKI HQ Team dinner follows the wax clinic, beginning at 6:00pm. Come join the 2004, ’07, ’08, ‘09, ’10 ’13, ’14, and 2015 Michigan Cup Champions (also the ’10, ’11 and 2013 Brumbaugh Cup Champions) in our annual kick-off potluck dinner. We’ll introduce new team members, talk about what’s new in the Michigan Cup this season, and hone in our strategy to bring home the cups this year. Other topics will include technique, team training dates, and upcoming race info.

This event always ends up being a lot of fun, so even if you think you might only do one race this season, you are invited to come and enjoy this annual gathering of the most fun-loving skiers in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Don’t forget, we are very welcoming to new team members! Our team spans a wide range of age and ability, and members are always willing to help out fellow skiers. To find out more, join us on Team Night, or call or email Devan Thielfoldt at 248-740-8825 or [email protected], or Mariah Frye Colie at [email protected]