Join the casual fun on Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 12 pm to 5 pm as participating wineries pair everyday snacks with Leelanau wine. This is a fantastic way to try lots of your favorite munchies and see how great they taste when complemented by wine. Tickets are $10 per person and include a snack-and-wine pairing at 24 participating wineries, along with a super fun souvenir wine glass!