Self-defense Seminar for Seniors

The Rock is continuing its successful series of self-defense training seminars by hosting a class for women age 55+ sponsored by the Zonta Club of Traverse City. The five-hour session is conducted by Covenant Defense instructors and Grand Traverse Prosecuting Attorney Bob Cooney, Lunch will be served, Class size is limited to maximize effectiveness, and the $165 course is provided free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis to those who reserve a spot by calling 231-263-7000.