SEE Seminar: A Presentation About Our Endangered Oceans

April 10 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Details

Date:
April 10
Time:
6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.charlevoixlibrary.org

Organizer

Charlevoix Public Library
Phone:
231-547-2651
Email:
reference@charlevoixlibrary.org
Website:
www.charlevoixlibrary.org

Venue

Charlevoix Public Library
220 W Clinton
Charlevoix, MI 49720 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-547-2651
Website:
www.charlevoixlibrary.org

with Dave Smith, Ph. D. and David Robinson — Tuesday, April 10 • 6:30 pm • Community Room
For the benefit of future generations, two eighty-year-olds discuss the importance of Education interposed between Survival and Extinction (SEE). David Smith will speak of the ancient past as being a prologue for the future and Dave Robinson will present current information on nuclear power developments in response to global warming.
Dave Robinson is an engineering leader in the auto industry. Dave Smith, Ph.D. is an expert witness/aquatic survival consultant.



