SCORE: Sync Your Marketing Efforts

February 22 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Details

Date:
February 22
Time:
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Event Categories:
, ,

Organizer

SCORE Traverse City
Phone:
(888) 796-4913
Email:
news@upnorthscore.com
Website:
http://upnorthscore.com/scorewp/workshop-events/

Other

Season
Winter
Age
Adults

Venue

Traverse Area District Library – Main Branch, McGuire Room
610 Woodmere Ave.
Traverse City, MI United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-932-8533

SCORE Effective Website Series Continues with “Sync Your Marketing Efforts.”

Does your website effectively communicate what is happening in real time with your business? In 2018, there is an expectation that your website content is up to date and accurate. This is the second part in a 3-part series focused exclusively on websites.

SCORE is excited to have John Petrovich with NewEra Social Marketing back as the presenter of this series. Held on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, “Sync Your Marketing Efforts,” will be held in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Ave.

What You’ll Learn:

  • Tips to keep your website looking fresh and up to date with your business.
  • How your website should enhance your other marketing efforts.
  • How some of the tools available allow you to track results from both your website and from digital advertising vendors.

Who Should Attend:

  • Business owners struggling to keep up with the fast-paced digital world
  • Marketing professionals

SCORE workshops fill up fast and space is limited! Visit www.upnorthscore.com to reserve your seat.

SCORE Traverse City is a group of 45 successful business mentors who volunteer their time to support and grow small businesses in northern Michigan.

