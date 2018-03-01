SCORE Expressly For Entrepreneurs Workshop Exclusive to Area

Assess your entrepreneurial skills at an exclusive workshop offered only in our region by SCORE TC. Do you know what 12 traits make for a successful entrepreneur? Register to attend “Expressly For Entrepreneurs,” a special, 2-hour workshop on March 14. Learn your entrepreneurial strengths and weaknesses and turn your business ideas into reality.

This workshop will discuss the results of the Entrepreneur Index Personal Assessment, taken online prior to the workshop (a $35 value that is free to workshop participants). Results will be discussed with specially trained SCORE mentors during the workshop, which is limited to 25 registrants.

Held on Wednesday, March 14, from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm, “Expressly For Entrepreneurs,” will be held in the McGuire Community Room at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue.

What You’ll Learn:

• The 12 traits of successful entrepreneurs.

• Your entrepreneurial strengths, challenges and ways to improve.

Who Should Attend:

• Those thinking about becoming an entrepreneur.

• Entrepreneurs who would like to better understand how to improve results.

• Entrepreneurial teams who would like to see how their skills fit together.

SCORE workshops fill up fast and space is limited! Interested attendees need to register and take the Entrepreneur Index Personal Assessment, prior to this workshop. upnorthscore.com/scorewp/workshop-events/march-2018-entrepreneur-assessment-registration/

SCORE Traverse City is a group of 45 successful business mentors who volunteer their time to support and grow small businesses in northern Michigan.