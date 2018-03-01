Schuss Mountain Cardboard Classic

Visitors are invited to participate in the annual race down Schuss Mountain in a self-made sled from only cardboard, tape, and glue during the annual Cardboard Classic, Saturday, March 10 from 9am-2pm!

Cardboard classic prizes will be awarded for best design, best use of the Shanty Creek log, and fastest sled.

As the ski and snowboard season wraps up we also look forward to the Schuss Mountain Snow Challenge, April 7-8. Transforming the late season slopes into side-by-side uphill truck racing. It’s loud, it’s fun, and it’s for a great cause – a portion of the proceeds is donated to Michigan’s Disabled American Veterans.

Already looking ahead to warmer weather? It’s never too early to start making golf plans at Shanty Creek Resorts. Get the clubs ready to hit the greens on one of the four on-site championship courses.

For additional information on these events as well as Shanty Creek Resorts packages, and to make a reservation, visit shantycreek.com.