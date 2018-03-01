MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Schuss Mountain Cardboard Classic

March 10 @ 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Details

Date:
March 10
Time:
9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Event Categories:
,

Organizer

Shanty Creek Resorts
Email:
lsouthwell@shantycreek.com

Other

Season
Winter, Spring
Age
All Ages

Venue

Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resorts
1826 Schuss Mountain Ln
Mancelona, MI 49659, MI United States + Google Map
Phone:
800-678-4111

Visitors are invited to participate in the annual race down Schuss Mountain in a self-made sled from only cardboard, tape, and glue during the annual Cardboard Classic, Saturday, March 10 from 9am-2pm!

Cardboard classic prizes will be awarded for best design, best use of the Shanty Creek log, and fastest sled.

As the ski and snowboard season wraps up we also look forward to the Schuss Mountain Snow Challenge, April 7-8. Transforming the late season slopes into side-by-side uphill truck racing. It’s loud, it’s fun, and it’s for a great cause – a portion of the proceeds is donated to Michigan’s Disabled American Veterans.

Already looking ahead to warmer weather? It’s never too early to start making golf plans at Shanty Creek Resorts. Get the clubs ready to hit the greens on one of the four on-site championship courses.

For additional information on these events as well as Shanty Creek Resorts packages, and to make a reservation, visit shantycreek.com.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Related Events