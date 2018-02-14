Saturn Booksellers and Alpine Chocolat Haus Gift Card Swap

This is a great opportunity to save at two Gaylord local businesses. Saturn Booksellers and Alpine Chocolat Haus will be having a Gift Card Swap from Monday, February 19th through Saturday, March 3rd.

When shoppers spend $25.00 or more at Saturn Booksellers they will get a gift certificate for $5.00 off at Alpine Chocolat Haus.

When shoppers spend $25.00 or more at Alpine Chocolat Haus they will get a gift certificate for $5.00 off at Saturn Booksellers.

*Offer expires on March 3rd, 2018. No Cash Value.