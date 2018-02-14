MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Saturn Booksellers and Alpine Chocolat Haus Gift Card Swap

February 19 @ 9:00 am - March 3 @ 6:00 pm

  • This event has passed.

Details

Start:
February 19 @ 9:00 am
End:
March 3 @ 6:00 pm
Event Categories:
, ,
Website:
http://www.saturnbooksellers.com/event/gift-card-swap-between-saturn-booksellers-and-alpine-chocolat-haus

Organizers

Saturn Booksellers
Alpine Chocolat Haus

Other

Season
All Seasons, Summer
Age
All Ages

Venue

Saturn Booksellers
127 W. Main St., Suite A
Gaylord, MI United States + Google Map
Phone:
989.732.8899

This is a great opportunity to save at two Gaylord local businesses. Saturn Booksellers and Alpine Chocolat Haus will be having a Gift Card Swap from Monday, February 19th through Saturday, March 3rd.

When shoppers spend $25.00 or more at Saturn Booksellers they will get a gift certificate for $5.00 off at Alpine Chocolat Haus.
When shoppers spend $25.00 or more at Alpine Chocolat Haus they will get a gift certificate for $5.00 off at Saturn Booksellers.

*Offer expires on March 3rd, 2018. No Cash Value.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Related Events