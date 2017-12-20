Ring in the New Year!
- This event has passed.
Ring in the New Year at Harvest!
Enjoy a family style, 4 course dinner featuring beer pairings from Stormcloud Brewing Company. Meet the brewer! Brian from Stormcloud will be joining us.
$55 a person ($35 without pairings).
Three seatings available 6, 8, or 10 pm. Call 231-486-6037 or email [email protected] for reservations.
Plus:
CHERRYT BALL DROP POUR
Cherry 2xJames – Bourbon barrel aged cherry Saison available all night ($3 from each pour sold will go to support the CherryT Ball Drop!)
MIDNIGHT TOAST
Ring in the New Year with Stormcloud’s special holiday brew, Tis the Saison – orange cranberry saison