Ring in the New Year at Harvest!

Enjoy a family style, 4 course dinner featuring beer pairings from Stormcloud Brewing Company. Meet the brewer! Brian from Stormcloud will be joining us.

$55 a person ($35 without pairings).

Three seatings available 6, 8, or 10 pm. Call 231-486-6037 or email [email protected] for reservations.

Plus:

CHERRYT BALL DROP POUR

Cherry 2xJames – Bourbon barrel aged cherry Saison available all night ($3 from each pour sold will go to support the CherryT Ball Drop!)

MIDNIGHT TOAST

Ring in the New Year with Stormcloud’s special holiday brew, Tis the Saison – orange cranberry saison