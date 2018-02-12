MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Repair Cafe

February 17 @ 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

| Free
  • This event has passed.

Details

Date:
February 17
Time:
11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.petoskeylibrary.org

Organizer

Petoskey District Library
Phone:
231-758-3100
Email:
jhaven@petoskeylibrary.org
Website:
www.petoskeylibrary.org

Other

Age
All Ages

Venue

Petoskey District Library
500 E. Mitchell Street
Petoskey, MI 49770 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-758-3100
Website:
www.petoskeylibrary.org

Our first Repair Cafe was so successful, we are hosting another one!

We throw away too many items that could get a new lease on life after a simple repair. Join us for our Repair Cafe, where we will teach each other mending skills and learn to see our “broken” possessions in a new light!

Bring your items and help repair them with our fixers while enjoying coffee and snacks:
-Small electrical appliances & gadgets
-Electronics/Computers
-Bicycles
-Lamps
-Jewelry
-Toys
-Clothing & Textiles
-Gardening tools
-Books & paper items

