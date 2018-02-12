Our first Repair Cafe was so successful, we are hosting another one!

We throw away too many items that could get a new lease on life after a simple repair. Join us for our Repair Cafe, where we will teach each other mending skills and learn to see our “broken” possessions in a new light!

Bring your items and help repair them with our fixers while enjoying coffee and snacks:

-Small electrical appliances & gadgets

-Electronics/Computers

-Bicycles

-Lamps

-Jewelry

-Toys

-Clothing & Textiles

-Gardening tools

-Books & paper items