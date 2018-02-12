Repair Cafe
- This event has passed.
Our first Repair Cafe was so successful, we are hosting another one!
We throw away too many items that could get a new lease on life after a simple repair. Join us for our Repair Cafe, where we will teach each other mending skills and learn to see our “broken” possessions in a new light!
Bring your items and help repair them with our fixers while enjoying coffee and snacks:
-Small electrical appliances & gadgets
-Electronics/Computers
-Bicycles
-Lamps
-Jewelry
-Toys
-Clothing & Textiles
-Gardening tools
-Books & paper items