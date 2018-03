Join TBA Credit Union for a free workshop, Preparing To Purchase A Home, at its Front Street Branch located at 630 E. Front Street in Traverse City on Tuesday, March 6th. Two, one hour sessions are available, beginning at 12:00 p.m. or 6:00 pm. Come learn the steps you need to take and how to prepare yourself when purchasing a new home. Light refreshments will be provided. Visit tbacu.com or call 231.946.7090 to register.