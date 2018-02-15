Prepare for Spring with Botanic Garden Events

CREATING PRIVACY BETWEEN NEIGHBORS WITH BRIAN ZIMMERMAN THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2018 FROM 7:00 TO 9:00 PM

PREPARING FOR SPRING ~ Join us on Thursday, February 15 for an evening with Northern Michigan’s nursery professional Brian Zimmerman. He will provide tips on creating beautiful privacy options in our yards. There is no fee for this class. Free-will donations are greatly appreciated and will support The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. This class is open to the public but advance registration is requested. To sign up, go to www.thebotanicgarden.org/events.

CLASS DETAILS ~ Most of us find our home to be our sanctuary, a place to find peace away from the hustle and bustle of the world. Our exterior living spaces can also be cultivated to provide us with the privacy to relax outdoors. Nursery professional Brian Zimmerman will provide us with information on creating screenings for outdoor spaces. He will discuss using plants, structural elements, or a combination of the two approaches to create a private and tranquil space.

ABOUT BRIAN ZIMMERMAN ~ Brian Zimmerman has 25 years of experience in the business and is a third generation landscaper, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. He is the owner of Four Season Nursery, a landscape and retail nursery business started in 1996. He also owns Brian Zimmerman & Associates, a landscape design firm closely associated with the nursery. Brian is a Michigan Certified Nurseryman and a frequent speaker at garden clubs and master gardener events. He speaks on a variety of topics, including landscape design, pruning, and the use of native plants in modern landscapes.