Pre-St. Patrick’s Day FUNdraiser

March 16 @ 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

March 16
5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
http://www.wrcnm.org

Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan
231-347-0067
info@wrcnm.org
http://www.wrcnm.org

Spring

Inn at Bay Harbor
3600 Village at Bay Harbor
Bay Harbor, MI United States + Google Map
231.439.4003

Pre-St. Patrick’s Day merriment with plentiful appetizers, exciting live and silent auction items, cash bar, 50/50 drawing, mystery pot of gold and other fun happenings! Proceeds support Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan (WRCNM) programs and services.

Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. To reserve tickets or learn more, call the WRCNM main office at (231) 347-0067 or visit wrcnm.org.

Event will be held at Sagamore’s, Inn at Bay Harbor from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, March 16.

