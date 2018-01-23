Pre-St. Patrick’s Day FUNdraiser

Pre-St. Patrick’s Day merriment with plentiful appetizers, exciting live and silent auction items, cash bar, 50/50 drawing, mystery pot of gold and other fun happenings! Proceeds support Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan (WRCNM) programs and services.

Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. To reserve tickets or learn more, call the WRCNM main office at (231) 347-0067 or visit wrcnm.org.

Event will be held at Sagamore’s, Inn at Bay Harbor from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, March 16.