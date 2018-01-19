Power of the Purse

In 2017, 264 women and children were served by the Goodwill Inn. That’s 183 women and 81 children in 38 families who experienced homelessness in 2017. They are our neighbors and friends, coworkers and students. Their stories are real, but often unheard.

Please join us on March 10 at the City Opera House from 9:30 am – Noon to learn about the impact Goodwill Inn has had on our community, support its continuation, and hear some of our guests’ stories. Individual tickets are $35 and include brunch provided by Bistro Fou Fou. Sponsored tables of 8 are available for $350 and include 8 brunches, 8 drink tickets, and a small table sign with your company’s logo.

This event also features live music, program, cash bar, and silent auction. All proceeds directly benefit the women and children staying at the Goodwill Inn.

Use the power of what’s in your purse to help fill the purses of the people at the Goodwill Inn with the skills, confidence, and resources they need to succeed.