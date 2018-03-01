Pour for More Selection of the Month – Groundwork!

Groundwork is excited and honored to be selected as the

Pour for More non-profit for the month of March!

What is Pour for More?

Pint by pint, Pour for More compounds micro-scale donations from participating vendors into a single fund that makes significant impact on local charities. The list of Pour for More participants has swelled to 21 northern Michigan establishments, including some of your favorites.

As supporters of Groundwork, I would like to extend an invitation to join your friends, neighbors, and Groundwork staff as we kick off our Pour for More month at Rare Bird this Thursday, March 1st. Another PFM participant, The Filling Station, will be holding a fundraiser on March 8th.

We hope that you can join us – a percentage of the sale at both events will be donated to Groundwork!

Even if you can’t make it to one of these events, there are still plenty of chances to win Groundwork swag, and a grand prize drawing to win 2 tickets to Harvest at the Commons! All month long, order the designated Pour for More beverage at The Workshop Brewing Company, The Little Fleet, and Rare Bird Brew Pub to enter the drawing. Winners will be selected in April.

Groundwork Events:

March 1, 5-8 pm

Rare Bird Brew Pub

50% of sales will be donated to Groundwork. RSVP here.

March 8, 5-11 pm

The Filling Station

25% of select pizza sales + $1 per beer will be donated to Groundwork. RSVP here.

Win 2 tickets to

Harvest at the Commons!

Order the Pour for More beverage at participating venues to enter.