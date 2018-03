with Kevin Kammeraad & the Cooperfly Puppet Troupe

Thursday, April 19 — 3:45 pm: Snack • 4:00-4:45 pm: Show

With a cast of puppets and a trunk full of tunes, Kevin will bring us together to create, write, sing, and dance, inspiring us to keep on creating long after the show! Kevin will spend the day at the Charlevoix Elementary School sharing his creative writing skills with students.