MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

OTP Young Company auditions for James and the Giant Peach, Jr.

March 13 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every day that begins at 4:00pm, repeating until March 13, 2018

Details

Date:
March 13
Time:
4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.oldtownplayhouse.com/young-co/auditions/

Organizer

Old Town Playhouse Young Company
Phone:
231-947-2210
Email:
office@oldtownplayhouse.com
Website:
www.oldtownplayhouse.com

Other

Season
Spring
Age
Children

Venue

Old Town Playhouse
148 E. Eighth St.
Traverse City, MI 49684, MI United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-947-2210

Auditions are open to students ages 9-18 and will be held Mon, Mar 12, and Tues, Mar 13, from 4-6 PM on the MainStage of the Playhouse at 148 East Eighth Street, Traverse City. Students will need to present 16 bars of a song of their choice (an accompanist will be provided) and will learn a short dance sequence. Readings will be held at call-backs on Thurs, March 15.

To audition, students must have completed courses in all three areas of the Broadway Junior series (Acting, Singing, and Dancing) or have equivalent experience. Participation in either the Summer Performing Arts Camp or the One-week Intensive Musical Theatre Camp qualifies as completion of all prerequisites. The $175 tuition will be taken only upon entry into the program. Rehearsals will run Mondays through Thursdays from 4-6 PM, except during TCAPS Spring Break from March 23 to April 1. (Not all actors are required for all rehearsals.) Performances will be June 15 and 16 at 7 PM and June 17 at 2 PM on the MainStage.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Related Events

  • The Father at the Studio Theatre @ the Depot

    April 28 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 7:30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, repeating until April 28, 2018

    An event every week that begins at 2:00pm on Sunday, repeating until April 28, 2018

  • Young Frankenstein at Old Town Playhouse

    May 25 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 7:30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, repeating until May 26, 2018

    An event every week that begins at 2:00pm on Sunday, repeating until May 26, 2018

  • A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Old Town Playhouse

    March 17 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 7:30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, repeating until March 31, 2018

    An event every week that begins at 2:00pm on Sunday, repeating until March 31, 2018