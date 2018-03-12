OTP Young Company auditions for James and the Giant Peach, Jr.

Auditions are open to students ages 9-18 and will be held Mon, Mar 12, and Tues, Mar 13, from 4-6 PM on the MainStage of the Playhouse at 148 East Eighth Street, Traverse City. Students will need to present 16 bars of a song of their choice (an accompanist will be provided) and will learn a short dance sequence. Readings will be held at call-backs on Thurs, March 15.

To audition, students must have completed courses in all three areas of the Broadway Junior series (Acting, Singing, and Dancing) or have equivalent experience. Participation in either the Summer Performing Arts Camp or the One-week Intensive Musical Theatre Camp qualifies as completion of all prerequisites. The $175 tuition will be taken only upon entry into the program. Rehearsals will run Mondays through Thursdays from 4-6 PM, except during TCAPS Spring Break from March 23 to April 1. (Not all actors are required for all rehearsals.) Performances will be June 15 and 16 at 7 PM and June 17 at 2 PM on the MainStage.