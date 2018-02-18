OTP Studio Theatre Auditions for The Father

Old Town Playhouse Studio Theatre is holding auditions for The Father, a touching play with roles for three women and three men.

Auditions are open to all community members and will be held Sun, Feb 18, and Mon, Feb 19. Auditionees are encouraged to come to auditions both days but if they can only attend one of those evenings, it is best to attend on Monday. During auditions they must read from the script and be familiar with the production. For a list of specific scenes that will be used most often during auditions as well as more about the play and access to a perusal script, please go to the external link listed above. Perusal scripts are also available for no charge via e-mail or for a $10 deposit at the OTP Business Office. Performances will be April 13-28.