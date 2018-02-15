Oscar Nominated Movie @ 5th Annual Dark & Stormcloudy Film & Beer Series

Oscar Nominated Movie Showing at 5th Annual Dark & Stormcloudy Film & Beer Series ~

An annual event promoting film and beer continues this February in downtown Frankfort. The Garden Theater and Stormcloud Brewing Company are partnering for a fifth consecutive year to present the Dark & Stormcloudy Film and Beer Series. The series pairs award-winning films shown at The Garden Theater with small-batch dark beers, handcrafted specifically for each movie by Stormcloud Brewing Company.

One of the three films in this year’s Dark & Stormcloudy series has received special recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Loving Vincent is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at this year’s 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Loving Vincent is a 2017 animated biographical drama about the life of painter Vincent van Gogh, and the mysterious circumstances of his death. The film is the world’s first fully oil-painted feature film and brings the paintings of Vincent van Gogh to life to tell his remarkable story. Every one of the 65,000 frames of the film is an oil painting hand-painted by 125 professional oil painters who traveled from across the world to be part of the production.

“We’re truly excited to bring Loving Vincent to the big screen this February,” says Rick Schmitt, co-owner of both Stormcloud and The Garden Theater. “The film is a creative masterpiece and an extraordinary addition to our Dark & Stormcloudy series. And the Oscar nomination is a call-to-action for cinephiles to come out and see this great movie.”

In addition, each film and beer pairing in this year’s Dark & Stormcloudy series will take center stage at two events – a Beer Dinner and a Beer Pairing Workshop. Both events happen at Stormcloud’s pub in downtown Frankfort and feature cuisine inspired by each film’s setting. More information about the Beer Dinners and Beer Pairing Workshops can be found at Stormcloudbrewing.com/dinner.

The Dark & Stormcloudy films are shown in the historic Garden Theater, next door to Stormcloud Brewing Company. Admission to each film is $10 per person. Each movie ticket purchaser receives a $5 Stormcloud token. Film and beer titles and descriptions can be found at Frankfortgardentheater.com/dark.

Loving Vincent Showtimes:

Tuesday, February 13 at 4:30pm

Thursday, February 15 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 18 at 2pm

About Stormcloud Brewing Company

Stormcloud Brewing Company opened in June 2013 just two blocks from Lake Michigan in the coastal city of Frankfort, located in northwest lower Michigan. A small brewery specializing in Belgian-style brewing, Stormcloud offers 16 taps in addition to a full menu of flatbread pizzas, small plate appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches, and specialty popcorn. In August 2016, Stormcloud was named the Best New Brewery in Michigan by MLive Media Group. In June 2017, Stormcloud was named Best Local Brew Pub or Tap Room by the readers of Traverse Magazine. Stormcloud Brewing Company is a proud member of the Michigan Brewers Guild and Lakeshore Brewers Guild. Visit Stormcloud online at Stormcloudbrewing.com.

About The Garden Theater

The Garden Theater, located at 301 Main Street in downtown Frankfort Michigan, was originally built in 1923 and renovated beginning in 2008. The Garden shows first-run, independent and foreign films, and is home to the annual Frankfort Film Festival. The Garden Theater is available to rent for private and corporate gatherings, charity fundraisers, wedding receptions and other special events. Learn more by visiting Frankfortgardentheater.com.