Kick off 2018 at Crystal Mountain. Watch or participate in the enchanting Torchlight Parade on one of the main downhill slopes. Experience midnight fireworks following the parade. Various family and children’s events include a Family Luau and Teen DJ Dance Party.

See www.crystalmountain.com/events/new-years-eve-celebration-with-fireworks.

To book a stay at Crystal Mountain call 855.995.5146.