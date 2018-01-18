MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

‘New Gallery/New Work’ exhibition

January 18 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

One event on January 21, 2018 at 2:00pm

One event on February 11, 2018 at 2:00pm

An event every week that begins at 9:00am on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, repeating until February 22, 2018

An event every week that begins at 12:00pm on Sunday, repeating until February 22, 2018

| Free
  • This event has passed.

Details

Date:
January 18
Time:
9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.glenarborart.org

Venue

Glen Arbor Art Association
6031 S Lake St
Glen Arbor, MI 49636 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-334-6112
Website:
glenarborart.org

Other

Season
Winter
Age
All Ages

The Glen Arbor Art Association [ GAAA ] inaugurates its new gallery and exhibitions space with “New Gallery/New Work,” on Friday, January 12, 2018, 6-8 p.m. A reception to open the exhibition begins at 6 p.m.

“New Gallery/New Work” is an invitational show that showcases the work of 25 visual artists from Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, and Manistee counties. Exhibitors were invited to contribute a piece of work created between May 2016 and November 2017. This time frame mirrors the period during which the GAAA undertook a campaign to expand its building at 6031 S. Lake St. in Glen Arbor.

As part of the exhibition, the GAAA will offer two different “Talk About Art” interviews with two different sets of “New Gallery/New Works” exhibitors on January 21 and February 11, 2 p.m. in the gallery. Both events offer a chance to hear these artists talk about the process and challenges of keeping their work fresh and new. “Talk About Art” is free and open to the public. For more details about these programs, go to: glenarborart.org, and click on the “For Artists” tab.

“New Gallery/New Work” is supported by Northern Building Supply. The exhibition continues through February 22. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. during the week, and noon – 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call the GAAA, 231/334-6112; or go to: glenarborart.org.

