NCMC: International Politics and the Olympics

NORTH CENTRAL ANNOUNCES LECTURE ON INTERNATIONAL POLITICS AND THE OLYMPICS

North Central Michigan College will present a lecture on the significance of international politics on the Olympics in East Asia, on Tuesday, February 20 at noon in the Library Conference Center. This lecture is free and open to the public.

The Olympic Games rarely venture beyond the West. While the universality of the Olympic Games has never been realized, their political significance is not lost on East Asia. The 1964 Tokyo Summer Games, 1988 Seoul Summer Games, and 2008 Beijing Summer Games were political events. The Olympic Games provided Japan, South Korea, and China the opportunity to promote an identity that helped each state define its place in international and East Asian politics. Beginning in 2018, the Olympic Games return to East Asia through 2022.

Dr. Joseph Scanlon, political science professor at Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York, will reflect on the political significance of the 1964, 1988, and 2008 Summer Games as a means of exploring the politics of the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, and 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Given rising regional tensions, and an international system in flux, South Korea, Japan, and China will again be motivated to use the Olympic Games as an opportunity to promote an identity useful to both East Asian and international politics.

Joseph Scanlon, a Michigan native and graduate of Cheboygan High School, holds a B.S. in political science from Central Michigan University, and a Ph.D. in political science from the School of Public and Global Affairs at Northern Illinois University. His teaching and research interests broadly focus on international and comparative politics, with special interests in the global politics of sport and international relations theory. His 2015 dissertation, “Intent through Event: The Promotion of Identity and Interests at the Olympic Games,” examined how heads of states use sporting mega-events to promote identity in the pursuit of national interests.

No reservations are necessary.

