National Writers Series: Samantha Irby

May 11, 2018 – Samantha Irby

Comedian and New York Times bestselling author Samantha Irby is famous her uproarious and popular blog, “Bitches Gotta Eat.” In her debut essay collection, Meaty, Irby laughs her way through relationships, being black, and bouts with Crohn’s disease. Meaty is being republished and is the basis for a new FX series. Audience discretion advised.

Event Sponsor: Up North Pride

All events are at the City Opera House, Downtown Traverse City

6 PM – Cocktail hour with live music begins

7 PM – The author/guest host interview begins followed by a Q and A and book signing.

Purchase tickets at www.nationalwritersseries.org, in-person at The City Opera House, or by phone at: 231-941-8082, ext. 201.

The Writers Series of Traverse City (NWS) is a nonprofit dedicated to holding great conversations with today’s best authors and building the writing and reading skills of youth. NWS believes in the power of storytelling to enrich and transform lives and whole communities. NWS is made possible by our generous donors, as well as our major sponsors Cordia and Traverse City Eye.

Each NWS event is taped and broadcast to a wide and enthusiastic audience by Land Information Access Association’s Community Media Center and Interlochen Public Radio.

For more information on the National Writers Series, visit www.nationalwritersseries.org, contact NWS Executive Director Anne Stanton, or call the National Writers Series at (231) 631-1551.