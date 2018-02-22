National Writers Series: Richard Russo

June 8, 2018 – Richard Russo

Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Russo will talk about The Destiny Thief, his first collection of personal essays. A joy to read, the essays are wide ranging and give deep insight into one of our greatest writers. Russo is author of 10 novels, including the best-selling Nobody’s Fool.

A ticketed pre-reception begins at 5 pm. Doors for the event open at 6 pm with live music. The event begins at 7 pm.

Event Underwriter: Terry and Wayne Lobdell

All events are at the City Opera House, Downtown Traverse City.

6 PM – Cocktail hour with live music begins.

7 PM – The author/guest host interview begins followed by a Q and A and book signing.

Purchase tickets at www.nationalwritersseries.org, in-person at The City Opera House, or by phone at: 231-941-8082, ext. 201.

The Writers Series of Traverse City (NWS) is a nonprofit dedicated to holding great conversations with today’s best authors and building the writing and reading skills of youth. NWS believes in the power of storytelling to enrich and transform lives and whole communities. NWS is made possible by our generous donors, as well as our major sponsors Cordia and Traverse City Eye.

Each NWS event is taped and broadcast to a wide and enthusiastic audience by Land Information Access Association’s Community Media Center and Interlochen Public Radio.

For more information on the National Writers Series, visit www.nationalwritersseries.org, contact NWS Executive Director Anne Stanton, or call the National Writers Series at (231) 631-1551.