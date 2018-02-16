National Writers Series: Nikki Giovanni

March 9, 2018 – Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni is a poet, activist, mother, and professor. Her fiery voice has informed our national consciousness, while her spiritual gifts as healer and sage have charmed our hearts. She’s returning to NWS to talk about her newest book, A Good Cry—a rumination of her childhood and the joy and peril of aging.

To buy tickets and/or become a Friend, call the City Opera House at 231-941-8082, ext. 201.

Event Sponsors: Paulette and Grant Parsons / Mike and Claudia Delp

Literary Sponsor: The FIM Group

City Opera House, Downtown Traverse City

6 PM – Cocktail hour with live music begins

7 PM – The author/guest host interview begins followed by a Q and A and book signing.

Purchase tickets at www.nationalwritersseries.org, in-person at The City Opera House, or by phone at: 231-941-8082, ext. 201.

The Writers Series of Traverse City (NWS) is a nonprofit dedicated to holding great conversations with today’s best authors and building the writing and reading skills of youth. NWS believes in the power of storytelling to enrich and transform lives and whole communities. NWS is made possible by our generous donors, as well as our major sponsors Cordia and Traverse City Eye.

Each NWS event is taped and broadcast to a wide and enthusiastic audience by Land Information Access Association’s Community Media Center and Interlochen Public Radio.

For more information on the National Writers Series, visit www.nationalwritersseries.org, contact NWS Executive Director Anne Stanton, or call the National Writers Series at (231) 631-1551.