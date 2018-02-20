National Writers Series: Drew Philp

April 11, 2018 – Drew Philp

At age 23, author and journalist Drew Philp graduated from the University of Michigan and decided he could help fix Detroit by rebuilding an abandoned house in the inner city. His fascinating journey of self-discovery led to his debut book, A $500 House in Detroit—a great read that delves into issues facing cities today.

Event Sponsor: Odom Reusable Materials

SEASON TICKETS:

All events are at the City Opera House, Downtown Traverse City

6 PM – Cocktail hour with live music begins

7 PM – The author/guest host interview begins followed by a Q and A and book signing.

Purchase tickets at www.nationalwritersseries.org, in person at The City Opera House, or by phone at: 231-941-8082, ext. 201

The Writers Series of Traverse City (NWS) is a nonprofit dedicated to holding great conversations with today’s best authors and building the writing and reading skills of youth. NWS believes in the power of storytelling to enrich and transform lives and whole communities. NWS is made possible by our generous donors, as well as our major sponsors Cordia and Traverse City Eye.

Each NWS event is taped and broadcast to a wide and enthusiastic audience by Land Information Access Association’s Community Media Center and Interlochen Public Radio.

For more information on the National Writers Series, visit www.nationalwritersseries.org, contact NWS Executive Director Anne Stanton, or call the National Writers Series at (231) 631-1551.