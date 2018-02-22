National Writers Series: David Grann

May 17, 2018 – David Grann

Don’t miss New Yorker staff writer David Grann, the #1 New York Times best-selling author of The Lost City of Z. His new nonfiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon, revisits a shocking series of crimes in which dozens of Osage Indians were murdered in cold blood. The book is ranked as best book or notable book of 2017 by the country’s leading newspapers. And, Amazon chose it as the single best book of 2017.

All events are at the City Opera House, Downtown Traverse City.

6 PM – Cocktail hour with live music begins.

7 PM – The author/guest host interview begins followed by a Q and A and book signing.

