National Writers Series: Anna Quindlen

March 25, 2018 – Anna Quindlen

Anna Quindlen, is a Pulitzer Prize winning columnist for The New York Times, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, and has sold more than one million books worldwide. She will talk about her newest novel, Alternate Side, set in New York City. She says it’s “about marriage, money, men and the women who love and put up with them.”

Tickets for this event come with a copy of Quindlen’s new book, which is redeemable with a voucher. You can redeem your voucher, beginning 3/20 at Horizon Books or at the 3/25 event.

All events are at the City Opera House, Downtown Traverse City

6 PM – Cocktail hour with live music begins

7 PM – The author/guest host interview begins followed by a Q and A and book signing.

