National Writers Series: Anna Quindlen

March 25 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

| $5.50 - $25.50

Details

Date:
March 25
Time:
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$5.50 - $25.50
Event Categories:
,

Organizer

Traverse City National Writers Series (NWS)

Other

Season
Winter
Age
Adults

Venue

City Opera House
106 E. Front St.
Traverse City, MI 49684 United States + Google Map
Phone:
2319418082

March 25, 2018 – Anna Quindlen

Anna Quindlen, is a Pulitzer Prize winning columnist for The New York Times, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, and has sold more than one million books worldwide. She will talk about her newest novel, Alternate Side, set in New York City. She says it’s “about marriage, money, men and the women who love and put up with them.”

Tickets for this event come with a copy of Quindlen’s new book, which is redeemable with a voucher. You can redeem your voucher, beginning 3/20 at Horizon Books or at the 3/25 event.
Event Sponsor: Boomerang Catapult

SEASON TICKETS:
All events are at the City Opera House, Downtown Traverse City
6 PM – Cocktail hour with live music begins
7 PM – The author/guest host interview begins followed by a Q and A and book signing.
Purchase tickets at www.nationalwritersseries.org, in person at The City Opera House, or by phone at: 231-941-8082, ext. 201.

The Writers Series of Traverse City (NWS) is a nonprofit dedicated to holding great conversations with today’s best authors and building the writing and reading skills of youth. NWS believes in the power of storytelling to enrich and transform lives and whole communities. NWS is made possible by our generous donors, as well as our major sponsors Cordia and Traverse City Eye.

Each NWS event is taped and broadcast to a wide and enthusiastic audience by Land Information Access Association’s Community Media Center and Interlochen Public Radio.

For more information on the National Writers Series, visit www.nationalwritersseries.org, contact NWS Executive Director Anne Stanton, or call the National Writers Series at (231) 631-1551.

