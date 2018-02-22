MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

National Writers Series: Anita Shreve

May 22 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

| $5.50 - $25.50

Date:
May 22
Time:
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$5.50 - $25.50
Event Categories:
,

City Opera House
Phone:
2319418082

Season
Spring
Age
Adults

City Opera House
106 E. Front St.
Traverse City, MI 49684 United States + Google Map
Phone:
2319418082

May 22, 2018 – Anita Shreve

Meet Anita Shreve, one of America’s most popular authors! Anita’s 15 novels have sold more than 6 million copies, including The Pilot’s Wife, an international bestseller. Her newest novel, The Stars Are Fire, is based on the true story of the largest fire in Maine’s history.

Event Underwriter: Anne and Robert Tucker

SEASON TICKETS:
All events are at the City Opera House, Downtown Traverse City.
6 PM – Cocktail hour with live music begins.
7 PM – The author/guest host interview begins followed by a Q and A and book signing.
Purchase tickets at www.nationalwritersseries.org, in-person at The City Opera House, or by phone at: 231-941-8082, ext. 201.

The Writers Series of Traverse City (NWS) is a nonprofit dedicated to holding great conversations with today’s best authors and building the writing and reading skills of youth. NWS believes in the power of storytelling to enrich and transform lives and whole communities. NWS is made possible by our generous donors, as well as our major sponsors Cordia and Traverse City Eye.

Each NWS event is taped and broadcast to a wide and enthusiastic audience by Land Information Access Association’s Community Media Center and Interlochen Public Radio.

For more information on the National Writers Series, visit www.nationalwritersseries.org, contact NWS Executive Director Anne Stanton, or call the National Writers Series at (231) 631-1551.

