National Writers Series: Adriana Trigiani

July 13, 2018 – Adriana Trigiani

The ever-popular Adriana Trigiani is author of sixteen bestsellers, including the blockbuster epic The Shoemaker’s Wife. Adriana also wrote and directed the major motion picture Big Stone Gap in her Virginia hometown. She will talk about her newest novel, Kiss Carlo, and a cookbook that celebrates her Italian heritage: Cooking with My Sisters.

Event Sponsor: Bay Supply and Marketing

SEASON TICKETS:

All events are at the City Opera House, Downtown Traverse City.

6 PM – Cocktail hour with live music begins.

7 PM – The author/guest host interview begins followed by a Q and A and book signing.

Purchase tickets at www.nationalwritersseries.org, in-person at The City Opera House, or by phone at: 231-941-8082, ext. 201.

The Writers Series of Traverse City (NWS) is a nonprofit dedicated to holding great conversations with today’s best authors and building the writing and reading skills of youth. NWS believes in the power of storytelling to enrich and transform lives and whole communities. NWS is made possible by our generous donors, as well as our major sponsors Cordia and Traverse City Eye.

Each NWS event is taped and broadcast to a wide and enthusiastic audience by Land Information Access Association’s Community Media Center and Interlochen Public Radio.

For more information on the National Writers Series, visit www.nationalwritersseries.org, contact NWS Executive Director Anne Stanton, or call the National Writers Series at (231) 631-1551.