April 2 from 10 – 11 a.m.: An Informational Session on Year-long National Diabetes Prevention Program

The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan (AAANM) is offering the National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP at www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention) in Traverse City. To learn more about the lifestyle- change program, an Informational Session will be held April 2 from 10-11 am at the Agency’s office, located at 1609 Park Drive. The NDPP will meet regularly for 16 weeks on Mondays from 10:00 to 11:00 am beginning on April 9th at the AAANM office. To qualify for NDPP, a person must be overweight and at high risk for developing diabetes, or overweight and have been diagnosed by a physician as someone with prediabetes.

One out of three adults lives with prediabetes, most of which are unaware of their condition. In Michigan, that is about 2.6 million adults. However, type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed with a healthy lifestyle, as evidenced through the NDPP. Through other Healthy Aging workshops, including Diabetes PATH (Personal Action Toward Health), Chronic Pain PATH, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls,” and Creating Confident Caregivers, AANM hopes to empower seniors to take a more active role in managing their chronic health conditions.

NDPP helps those at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes adopt and maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating in a healthful manner, increasing physical activity and losing a modest amount of weight. In a classroom setting, a trained lifestyle coach facilitates a small group of participants in learning about behavior changes over 16 one-hour sessions. Topics include eating more healthful foods, getting started with physical activity, overcoming stress, staying motivated and more. The group helps to motivate and encourage each other. After the initial 16 core sessions, participants meet monthly for additional support to help maintain their progress.

To participate in the NDPP, a person must be overweight and have prediabetes or be at high risk. Prediabetes is determined by one of the one of the following blood test results:

· Fasting plasma glucose between 100-125 mg/d

· A1c between 5.7% and 6.4%

· 2-hour plasma glucose between 140 to 199 mg/dl

In addition, a combination of risk factors such as family history, being overweight or obese, gestational diabetes and inactivity may also put a person at risk and therefore make them eligible for the NDPP.

To register for NDPP or learn more about the program, call 1-800-442-1713. For more information, please visit www.aaanm.org.