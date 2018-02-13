Musical Theatre Audition Workshop at Old Town Playhouse

Old Town Playhouse is holding a free workshop for musical theatre auditions at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 17. This workshop is for both those interested in auditioning for the Playhouse’s upcoming production of Young Frankenstein and for anyone else in the community looking for help preparing for future auditions. The afternoon will include a spotlight on reading, singing, and dancing, and participants can be a part of as much as they choose. Tap shoes are welcome but NOT required. Bring music with you if you are interested in some vocal coaching. This workshop is best suited for teens and adults. The actual auditions for Young Frankenstein will be on February 26 and 27.