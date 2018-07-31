MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Munson Hospice Social Support Group

July 31 @ 9:00 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 9:00am on Tuesday, repeating until December 18, 2018

| Free

July 31
9:00 am
Free
http://www.munsonhomehealth.org/griefservices

Munson Hospice

Adults

Big Boy Restaurant
1310 S Mitchell St.
Cadillac, MI 49601 United States + Google Map
800-252-2065
www.munsonhomehealth,org

Join a friendly environment where you can share your story and/or learn from others.

Munson Home Health provides a full continuum of quality community-based care to patients and families at every stage of life. In addition to our support groups and workshops, Munson Hospice also hosts holiday grief support events, seasonal hospice memorials, and “next step” activities. Our team is available to provide on-going bereavement support and counseling programs. Please contact our Bereavement Coordinator at 1-800-252-2065 for more information.

