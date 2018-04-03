MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Munson Hospice Social Support Group

April 3 @ 9:00 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 9:00am on Tuesday, repeating until December 18, 2018

| Free

Details

Date:
April 3
Time:
9:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.munsonhomehealth.org/griefservices

Organizer

Munson Hospice

Other

Age
Adults

Venue

Big Boy Restaurant
1310 S Mitchell St.
Cadillac, MI 49601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
800-252-2065
Website:
www.munsonhomehealth,org

Join a friendly environment where you can share your story and/or learn from others.

Munson Home Health provides a full continuum of quality community-based care to patients and families at every stage of life. In addition to our support groups and workshops, Munson Hospice also hosts holiday grief support events, seasonal hospice memorials, and “next step” activities. Our team is available to provide on-going bereavement support and counseling programs. Please contact our Bereavement Coordinator at 1-800-252-2065 for more information.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Related Events

  • Munson Hospice Grief Support Group

    September 4 @ 11:00 am
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 11:00am on Tuesday, repeating until December 18, 2018

  • Munson Hospice Grief Workshop

    May 22 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    One event on March 27, 2018 at 3:30pm

    One event on April 3, 2018 at 3:30pm

    One event on April 10, 2018 at 3:30pm

    One event on April 17, 2018 at 3:30pm

    One event on April 24, 2018 at 3:30pm

    One event on May 1, 2018 at 3:30pm

    One event on May 8, 2018 at 3:30pm

    One event on May 15, 2018 at 3:30pm

    One event on May 22, 2018 at 3:30pm

  • Munson Hospice Grief Support Group

    November 27 @ 11:00 am
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 11:00am on Tuesday, repeating until December 18, 2018