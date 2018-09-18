MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Munson Hospice Social Group

September 18 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Recurring Event

An event every week that begins at 11:00am on Tuesday and Friday, repeating until December 18, 2018

Free

September 18
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Free
,
http://www.munsonhomehealth.org/Grief

Munson Hospice
800-252-2065
hospicebereavement@mhc.net
http://www.munsonhomehealth.org/griefservices

All Seasons
All Ages

Grand Traverse Senior Center Network
801 East Front Street
Traverse City, MI 49686 United States
2319224911

Join a friendly environment where grief and loss is understood. Share your story and learn from others.

Munson Hospice is dedicated to helping individuals find the best way to work through grief; from answering basic questions to providing ongoing emotional support, we have the experience, training, and heartfelt commitment to help one navigate through the stages of grief.

Munson Home Health provides a full continuum of quality community-based care to patients and families at every stage of life. In addition to our support groups and workshops, Munson Hospice also hosts holiday grief support events, seasonal hospice memorials, and “next step” activities. Our team is available to provide on-going bereavement support and counseling programs. Please contact our Bereavement Coordinator at 1-800-252-2065 for more information.

