Munson Hospice Grief Support Group

August 21 @ 11:00 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 11:00am on Tuesday, repeating until December 18, 2018

| Free

August 21
11:00 am
Free
http://www.munsonhomehealth,org

Munson Hospice

All Ages

Munson Home Health
618 S. Mitchell St., Suite A
Cadillac, MI 49601 United States + Google Map
800-252-2065
http://www.munsonhomehealth.org/griefservices

Join a friendly environment where grief and loss is understood. Share your story and learn from others.

Munson Hospice is dedicated to helping individuals find the best way to work through grief; from answering basic questions to providing ongoing emotional support, we have the experience, training, and heartfelt commitment to help one navigate through the stages of grief.

Munson Home Health provides a full continuum of quality community-based care to patients and families at every stage of life. In addition to our support groups and workshops, Munson Hospice also hosts holiday grief support events, seasonal hospice memorials, and “next step” activities. Our team is available to provide on-going bereavement support and counseling programs. Please contact our Bereavement Coordinator at 1-800-252-2065 for more information.

