Munson Hospice Grief Support Group

May 4 @ 11:00 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

One event on April 6, 2018 at 11:00am

One event on May 4, 2018 at 11:00am

One event on June 1, 2018 at 11:00am

One event on July 6, 2018 at 11:00am

One event on August 3, 2018 at 11:00am

One event on September 7, 2018 at 11:00am

One event on October 5, 2018 at 11:00am

One event on November 2, 2018 at 11:00am

One event on December 7, 2018 at 11:00am

| Free

Details

Date:
May 4
Time:
11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.munsonhomehealth.org/griefservices

Organizer

Munson Hospice

Other

Age
All Ages

Venue

Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
419 S. Coral St.
Kalkaska, MI 49646 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-258-7502
Website:
munsonhealthcare.org/kmhc

Join a friendly environment where grief and loss is understood. Share your story and learn from others.

Munson Hospice is dedicated to helping individuals find the best way to work through grief; from answering basic questions to providing ongoing emotional support, we have the experience, training, and heartfelt commitment to help one navigate through the stages of grief.

Munson Home Health provides a full continuum of quality community-based care to patients and families at every stage of life. In addition to our support groups and workshops, Munson Hospice also hosts holiday grief support events, seasonal hospice memorials, and “next step” activities. Our team is available to provide on-going bereavement support and counseling programs. Please contact our Bereavement Coordinator at 1-800-252-2065 for more information.

