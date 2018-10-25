MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Munson Hospice Grief Support Group

October 25 @ 3:30 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

One event on March 22, 2018 at 3:30pm

One event on April 26, 2018 at 3:30pm

One event on May 24, 2018 at 3:30pm

One event on June 28, 2018 at 3:30pm

One event on July 26, 2018 at 3:30pm

One event on August 23, 2018 at 3:30pm

One event on September 27, 2018 at 3:30pm

One event on October 25, 2018 at 3:30pm

One event on November 22, 2018 at 3:30pm

One event on December 27, 2018 at 3:30pm

| Free

Details

Date:
October 25
Time:
3:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.munsonhomehealth.org/griefservices

Organizer

Munson Hospice

Other

Age
All Ages

Venue

Commission on Aging- Houghton Lake Center
2625 S. Townline Rd.
Houghton Lake, MI 48629 United States + Google Map
Phone:
800-252-2065
Website:
munsonhomehealth.org

Join a friendly environment where grief and loss is understood. Share your story and learn from others.

Munson Hospice is dedicated to helping individuals find the best way to work through grief; from answering basic questions to providing ongoing emotional support, we have the experience, training, and heartfelt commitment to help one navigate through the stages of grief.

Munson Home Health provides a full continuum of quality community-based care to patients and families at every stage of life. In addition to our support groups and workshops, Munson Hospice also hosts holiday grief support events, seasonal hospice memorials, and “next step” activities. Our team is available to provide on-going bereavement support and counseling programs. Please contact our Bereavement Coordinator at 1-800-252-2065 for more information.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Related Events

  • Munson Hospice Social Group

    June 26 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 11:00am on Tuesday and Friday, repeating until December 18, 2018

  • Munson Hospice Grief Support Group

    March 23 @ 11:00 am
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    One event on February 23, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on March 9, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on March 16, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on March 23, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on March 30, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on April 13, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on April 20, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on April 27, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on May 11, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on May 18, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on May 25, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on June 8, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on June 15, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on June 22, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on June 29, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on July 13, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on July 20, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on July 27, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on August 10, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on August 17, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on August 24, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on August 31, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on September 14, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on September 21, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on September 28, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on October 12, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on October 19, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on October 26, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on November 9, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on November 16, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on November 23, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on November 30, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on December 14, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on December 21, 2018 at 11:00am

    One event on December 28, 2018 at 11:00am

  • Chronic Pain PATH workshop

    April 17 @ 3:00 pm - May 22 @ 5:30 pm
    |Recurring Event (See all)

    An event every week that begins at 3:00pm on Tuesday, repeating until May 8, 2018