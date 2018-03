Celebrate Mother’s Day with a hike through rich, northern-hardwood forests in search of wildflowers. Learn why early blooming plants have some of the showiest and most splendid flowers. LTC Director of Stewardship, Derek Shiels, will share his passion for plants and guide us through the wonders of northern Michigan’s spring ephemeral wildflowers. Families welcome. No charge, but pre-registration requested online at www.landtrust.org or by calling 231.347.0991.