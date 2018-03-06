MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Morel Mushroom Foray

May 13 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

| $5.00

Details

Date:
May 13
Time:
1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Cost:
$5.00
Event Categories:
,
Website:
http://www.grassriver.org/classes-and-programs.html

Organizer

Grass River Natural Area
Phone:
231-533-5314
Email:
info@grassriver.org
Website:
http://www.grassriver.org

Other

Season
Spring
Age
All Ages

Venue

Grass River Natural Area
6500 Alden Highway
Bellaire, MI 49615 United States + Google Map
Phone:
231-533-8576
Website:
www.grassriver.org

What is it about morels that causes people act like they are on a treasure hunt looking for gold? Join us at Grass River Natural Area on Sunday, May 13th at 1 pm as we learn about these famous and delicious mushrooms that are a joy to find during this yearly spring ritual. Go on a naturalist-led fungus foray in search of morels and other interesting fungi. We may go off-site for this program, but the program will begin at GRNA. This is a 2-hour program and costs $5 per person. For more information visit grassriver.org.

