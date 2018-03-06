Morel Mushroom Foray
What is it about morels that causes people act like they are on a treasure hunt looking for gold? Join us at Grass River Natural Area on Sunday, May 13th at 1 pm as we learn about these famous and delicious mushrooms that are a joy to find during this yearly spring ritual. Go on a naturalist-led fungus foray in search of morels and other interesting fungi. We may go off-site for this program, but the program will begin at GRNA. This is a 2-hour program and costs $5 per person. For more information visit grassriver.org.