Molly Phinny: Works in Cloth 2015-2017

The Glen Arbor Arts Center [formerly the Glen Arbor Art Association] is showing Works In Cloth 2015-2017, a small survey of fiber constructions by Leelanau County artist Molly Phinny. This mini-show is hung in the GAAC’s new Hall Gallery and continues through April 8, 2018. The GAAC is located at 6031 S. Lake St., Glen Arbor.

For decades, Phinny’s creative practice focused on landscape painting. She worked in watercolor and acrylic, and painted widely: scenes from her Leelanau County home, from her travels to Europe and throughout the U.S. In recent years, Phinny has transitioned away from paintbrush and paper, and embraced thread and needle, fabric and stitching as the foundation of her expressive compositions.

Fiber work is “an extension of my painting,” Phinny said. “It’s still working with shape and color.” Her scissors — instead of brushes — create the shapes. Fabrics supply the color. Phinny composes with vintage textiles [cast-off laces and handkerchiefs inherited from her maternal grandmother], and recycled clothing. Used clothing has history, she said. It is softened by wear. And each piece of denim or corduroy or velvet or cotton comes with a story, which can suggest an idea for a composition.

The GAAC is open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. during the week, and noon – 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information please call 231/334-6112.